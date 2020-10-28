4BC
Why all bets were off for Sir Peter Cosgrove’s appointment

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Sir Peter Cosgrove

Former Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove’s memoir ‘You Shouldn’t Have Joined’ touches on his army life, his achievements and adventures over the years.

After his retirement from the army, he was responsible for the relief effort after the devastating Cyclone Larry in 2006.

He told Neil Breen the reason behind the name of the memoir, an early army memory.

He also spoke about his appointment of Governor-General.

“Once I was asked and I said yes … the last thing I was going to do was put money on it, that would be cheeky!”

Image: Hanna Lassen/WireImage/Getty Images

Neil Breen
