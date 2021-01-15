Why Adam Harvey chose to spare Aussies’ feelings with album delay

Country music artist Adam Harvey is set to tour Australia for his new album Songs From Highway One, which he finished a year ago.

Adam told Mark Levy he originally planned to release the album in January 2020.

“Ironically, the album is all about travelling all over Australia in the caravan and campervan and that was the one thing no one was allowed to do.

“So I thought I better put the album on the shelf!”

Adam is amped up for his tour, which will see him on the road until late this year.

“Sometimes you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone and the last 12 months has been … really difficult just sitting at home.

Image: YouTube/Adam Harvey