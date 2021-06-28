Why a tech expert is having a digital detox

Technology commentator Charlie Brown is having a “digital detox” with this family.

The NSW-based host of Life and Technology said it started during lockdown in 2020.

“We decided we just noticed there was too much yearning for screens … there was not enough engagement in non-screen related entertainment,” he told Bill McDonald filling in on 4BC Drive.

He moved the televisions out of the shared space, and tablets are all locked down too, and noticed an immediate change.

