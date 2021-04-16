Why a royal expert doesn’t feel comfortable watching Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Philip will be farewelled at a scaled back ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The official guest list has been released, just 30 people will attend including his German relatives.

Prince Harry and Prince William won’t walk side-by-side in the procession, which has been the subject of much speculation.

Dr Jess Carniel, a royal expert from the University of Southern Queensland, said they were determined to make it a low-fuss service.

“Certainly it’s a really interesting funeral arrangement in that they are making it low fuss, in addition to having the COVID restrictions, which all around the UK they are restricted to 30 people at a funeral so they are adhering to that.

“Which I think is also, when I say convenient, I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way but it does give them the opportunity to limit it to just their family rather than having a spectacle of it.”

Spencer asked about Dr Carniel’s thoughts about watching the funeral on television.

“No I personally am not comfortable with it, which is not to say I am judging anyone who decides to watch it. But for me personally a funeral is something that is incredibly personal and intimate, so I don’t feel comfortable treating it like a spectator sport.

“That said, this is a public figure who meant different things for people around the world, and it can be a really important thing for them to watch this funeral.

She said she understood making it accessible for people.

“In some ways it’s a really interesting legacy for Prince Philip, as he was pivotal in bringing television into the Palace and into the lives of the Royals in ensuring that various ceremonies such as the coronation was televised for the people.”

Image: Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images

