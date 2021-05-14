4BC
Why a man is driving a tractor and towing a plane around Australia

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
4BC Drive
A man is using his gap year to drive a tractor around Australia to raise money for Dolly’s Dream and the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Sam Hughes, The Travelling Jackaroo, told 4BC Drive he is also towing an aircraft behind the tractor to represent the chosen charity.

“A lot of people see it is a flying doctor plane and want to pull up and say g-day to me,” he said.

“I enjoy speaking to all these people.”

Mr Hughes said he has been on the road for three months.

“I think I will be doing this for a year or two,” he told Scott Emerson.

“The experience has been fantastic.

“The further West you go, the friendlier people get.”

Mr Hughes said the reason he is doing it is because he likes to help people.

“I was going to either buy a house or do this trip, I think I made the right call,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We have been building this for two years now … I started designing and planning this in year 10.”

To donate to The Travelling Jackaroo click here.

Press PLAY to listen to the adventures of The Travelling Jackaroo 

Image: Sam Hughes Facebook 

