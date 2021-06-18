Why a 1-minute COVID test isn’t on the cards for Australians

Despite calls from a number of healthcare professionals, the provision of rapid antigen tests to Australians has, for now, been ruled out by the federal government.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly told Ray Hadley rapid antigen tests, which can detect COVID-19 in a matter of minutes, aren’t accurate enough.

“There are some rapid antigen tests that have been approved by the TGA,” he said.

“The important point is they’ve been approved for symptomatic illness, … so they’re not really very good at this stage for finding people that have no symptoms.”

He added all states will continue to use current testing methods.

Professor Kelly spoke to Ray alongside federal Health Minister Greg Hunt to address recent changes to COVID-19 advice.

Image: Getty