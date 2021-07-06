Who’s the fastest in the NRL? Psalty reveals grand plan for ‘ultimate’ challenge

Peter Psaltis has been cooking up an ambitious idea for the NRL next year, and he’s revealed all to Spencer Howson.

Psalty wants to see an ‘Ultimate Rugby League Challenge’ to find the fastest and strongest players, or even the best kickers.

“It stems from Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow making his debut for Queensland in Origin next week,” he told Spencer. “Is he the fastest?”

“Is Jason Saab from Manly the fastest? Josh Addo-Carr, Xavier Coates, Tom Trbojevic… there’s a few dark horses around.”

He says every club could nominate a player for each event, which could include bench press and sprint challenges.

“Let’s think bigger!” said Spencer. “This is a TV show!”

“The NRL should pursue this,” Psalty concluded, adding he’d petition the idea to the ARLC Chair, Peter V’landys.

But Psalty has made one thing clear: don’t let Darren Lockyer enter the kicking challenge!

“And the kicking challenge, you could bring in Jonathan Thurston, Hazem El Masri, Andrew Johns, NOT Darren Lockyer!

“He won’t stay on his feet…”

The idea sprouted from Psalty’s chat with Daly Cherry-Evans on Wide World of Sports last night.

Cherry-Evans had the idea to form the challenge into a charity event.

“That’s the sort of stuff … the [fans] would love!

“I know it’s hard at the moment with COVID, but I mean, they’re little bits we can think about over the next year.”

