Who’s at fault in the federal-state government blame game

2 hours ago
Bill McDonald
covid-19 vaccine
Article image for Who’s at fault in the federal-state government blame game

Queenslanders are yet to receive an answer over who’s at fault for the coronavirus vaccine rollout running behind schedule.

The federal and state governments have blamed each other for the delay.

But Mater infectious diseases physician Paul Griffin said both are responsible.

“It’s not time to worry about blame or politics,” he said.

But Dr Griffin added there are a number of factors out of the hands of either government, such as the timeframe in which shipments arrive on Australian shores.

“We just need to pick up the pace.

“We need to start seeing the benefit of that in our country.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Nine News 

Bill McDonald
NewsPolitics
