Who let the dogs out?: Guide Dog Day celebrated with giant Zoom meeting

Thousands of Australians have celebrated International Guide Dog Day by joining a huge, puppy-themed virtual conference.

Guide dog mobility instructor Ryan Jones told Deborah Knight it’s “by far the best Zoom meeting I’ve been involved with in the past few weeks”.

More than 2000 dog-lovers attended the meeting, he said, which starred a three-week-old Guide Dog trainee (appropriately named ‘Zoom’).

Guide Dogs Australia have been forced to close down their training facilities during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’ve had a great response from the public, taking on our puppies to look after them through this time,” Mr Jones said.

The charity relies on donations to train assistance dogs for sufferers of blindness and low vision, providing practical aid as well as “comfort and companionship that I think we need more than ever right now.”

“Guide Dog Day comes at this time where we’re really grateful for the life-changing work that these dogs do.”

Image: Facebook/Guide Dogs Australia