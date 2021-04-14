4BC
Whirlwind love story for 100-year-old bachelor

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Newcastle
It’s never too late to get married, and Ron and Marie are getting ready to prove that this weekend.

The 100 and 93-year-old Newcastle couple will wed on Sunday afternoon at Cameron Park Care Community, in Newcastle.

Ron told Deborah Knight that Marie was pushing to get married since the moment they met.

“[When we first met], before she left, she said ‘I’m gonna marry you!'”

Now, six months later, they are ready to tie the knot.

