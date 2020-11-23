4BC
‘Where is the compassion?’: Scott Emerson hits out at Premier’s shifting goalposts

9 hours ago
Scott Emerson
QLD border
With NSW recording it’s 16th consecutive day with no cases of COVID-19, pressure is mounting on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to bring down the border.

Residents of Greater Sydney cannot enter Queensland, despite today marking NSW’s 30th day without unlinked community transmission.

Scott Emerson accused the Premier of “shifting the goalposts”, and pointed out it’s not just crippling the tourism industry, but cruelly separating families.

The parents of three-year-old immune system disorder sufferer Thomas Collins fought to bring him back to Queensland to live out his final days with family, but sadly little Tom passed away before he could return home.

“The Queensland government had been twiddling its thumbs and failed to act in time.

“It doesn’t just make me sad, it makes me mad.

“Where is the compassion? Where is the willingness to listen?”

Image: Nine News

Scott Emerson
