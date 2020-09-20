Where Are They Now? Gary Freeman

He had a reputation as a pest on the field, but he is a New Zealand rugby league legend. In 1988, Keith Barnes gave the tenacious Kiwi a chance with Balmain. Known as the “Wiz”, Gary Freeman was integral in their run to two consecutive grand finals in 1988 and ’89. Freeman also ran out for the Roosters, Panthers and Eels, and in 1992 he claimed the game’s highest honour, the Dally M medal. He played 46 test matches for New Zealand, and later went on to coach the national side.