4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Where Are They Now? Gary Freeman

7 hours ago
Continuous Call Team

He had a reputation as a pest on the field, but he is a New Zealand rugby league legend. In 1988, Keith Barnes gave the tenacious Kiwi a chance with Balmain. Known as the “Wiz”, Gary Freeman was integral in their run to two consecutive grand finals in 1988 and ’89. Freeman also ran out for the Roosters, Panthers and Eels, and in 1992 he claimed the game’s highest honour, the Dally M medal. He played 46 test matches for New Zealand, and later went on to coach the national side.

Continuous Call Team
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873