Where Are They Now? David Gillespie

5 hours ago
Continuous Call Team

One of the hardest men to lace up a boot, David “Cement” Gillespie played 258 games for Canterbury, Wests and Manly, winning three grand finals. Gillespie also played 15 Origins for NSW and 19 tests for Australia.

