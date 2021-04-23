When you should get the flu jab this year

Queenslanders are being advised to space out their COVID-19 jabs and flu vaccines by 14 days.

Brisbane GP and Chair of AMA Queensland’s Council of General Practice, Dr Maria Boulton, said it was all about scheduling this year.

“We have two doses of COVID vaccine and one dose of flu vaccine to get in,” she told Scott Emerson.

“The official information is we need to space out the COVID vaccine from any other vaccine by 14 days.

The advice is for people in the vulnerable age groups to be vaccinated against COVID-19 first, while for anyone else, get the flu jab first.

She said they were “looking forward” to May 17 when GPs can administer the AstraZeneca jab to anyone in the over 50s bracket.

