What’s next for the ‘coffin confessor’

Bill Edgar calls himself the ‘coffin confessor’.

He’s been paid to up to funerals and share the last confessions to the family and friends of their past loved ones.

His new book by the same name has been released today, and he spoke to Bill McDonald on 4BC Drive about how the job evenuated.

“At a certain time I stand up, introduce myself, and let rip.”

He said each job is different, and he also works primarily as a private investigator.

“Most messages lately have been of love and care, but there’s also messages of ‘don’t get rid of my clothes, there’s a lot of money hidden throughout the clothes, be careful what you do with items, check the sock drawer’ and then you have the odd infidelity one where someone confessed to infidelity.

“There’s a range, it’s so broad.”

