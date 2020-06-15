‘What you see is what you get’ with Storm’s Cameron Munster

Melbourne Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster has reflected on his progress in his six years with the club.

Mr Munster told Mark Levy and Billy Slater that even though he’s made mistakes, he’s willing to wear his heart on his sleeve.

“I still have … rough edges, as everyone has, there’s no sugarcoating that from anyone, but what you see is what you get with me.

“I’m very lucky to have Bill, Smitty, and some of the boys I’ve had around me to put me in the right direction.

“That’s my next key, is to try to point the younger boys in a similar position to myself in the right direction.”

Mark and Billy had high praise for Mr Munster and his improvement over the years.

“You’ve come a long way, and I think you’ve matured as a bloke, but you’ve also matured as a rugby league player,” Mark said.

“He’s a ripper,” Billy added.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website