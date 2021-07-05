‘What were they thinking’: NRL comes down hard on Dragons players
The NRL has thrown the book at 13 St George Illawarra Dragons players for attending a house party hosted by 30-year-old Paul Vaughan on Saturday night.
It’s also alleged the players in attendance gave misleading statements and deliberately withheld information to NRL investigators.
In total they are facing a fine of $305,000 split between them based on prior misdemeanors and salary, and one match suspensions which will be split over 2-4 rounds to ensure the Dragons can field a team.
The NRL has also proposed Vaughan be suspended for eight matches.
The players involved and their respective fines are:
Blake Lawry – $20,000
Corey Norman – $50,000
Daniel Alvaro – $15,000
Jack Bird – $25,000
Josh Kerr – $18,000
Josh McGuire – $12,000
Kaide Ellis – $5,000
Matt Dufty – $23,000
Paul Vaughan – $50,000
Tyrell Fuimaono – $12,000
Zac Lomax – $31,000
Jack de Belin – $42,000
Gerard Beale – $2,000
