‘What were they thinking’: NRL comes down hard on Dragons players

The NRL has thrown the book at 13 St George Illawarra Dragons players for attending a house party hosted by 30-year-old Paul Vaughan on Saturday night.

It’s also alleged the players in attendance gave misleading statements and deliberately withheld information to NRL investigators.

In total they are facing a fine of $305,000 split between them based on prior misdemeanors and salary, and one match suspensions which will be split over 2-4 rounds to ensure the Dragons can field a team.

The NRL has also proposed Vaughan be suspended for eight matches.

The players involved and their respective fines are:

Blake Lawry – $20,000

Corey Norman – $50,000

Daniel Alvaro – $15,000

Jack Bird – $25,000

Josh Kerr – $18,000

Josh McGuire – $12,000

Kaide Ellis – $5,000

Matt Dufty – $23,000

Paul Vaughan – $50,000

Tyrell Fuimaono – $12,000

Zac Lomax – $31,000

Jack de Belin – $42,000

Gerard Beale – $2,000

