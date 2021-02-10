What we know about the WHO report into the origin of COVID-19

The World Health Organisation has handed down its findings on the origins of COVID, finding it’s “extremely unlikely” the virus began in a lab or that bats are to blame.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Michael Shoebridge joined Scott Emerson to explain more.

“What has it added to the sum of our knowledge? Not a lot since March last year, frankly,” he said.

“So they said it looks to them like there is an animal origin, but it wasn’t straight from bats to humans, there was probably an intermediate host so another animal got it from a bat and gave it to humans.

“They think it’s unlikely it escaped from the lab in Wuhan.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock