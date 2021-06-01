What the proposed rental reform would mean for property investors

The Greens have introduced a private member’s bill into state parliament which would signify huge changes for renters and property investors.

CEO of the Real Estate of Institute of Queensland Antonia Mercorella said the proposal would introduce some “fairly extreme tenancy reforms”.

“The first is that they want to abolish an owner’s right at the end of an agreed term [and] take away an owner’s right to not renew, so effectively what they are asking for is the tenant decide how long they want to stay.

“In terms of pets, they believe that a tenant should have the right to have a pet and that an owner has to go to QCAT to establish reasonable grounds of saying no.

“And also they are proposing a tenant could make modifications to the property without an owner’s consent.

“Finally the other key reform is in relation to rent: so what the Greens are proposing is that you would only be allowed to have a rent increase once every two years and even then it would only be in line with CPI.”

