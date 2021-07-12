What the peak community pharmacy body wants to speed up the vaccine rollout

The peak body representing community pharmacists has hit out at the frustrating delay in giving more pharmacists the green-light to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, hundreds of pharmacies around the country will start delivering COVID-19 jabs to fast-track the rollout and try to get on top of the Delta variant.

But President of the Queensland branch of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, Chris Owen, urged the federal government to allow community pharmacies in Brisbane to come on board to speed up the rollout.

“At this stage, we are still waiting on National Cabinet to be able to enable the metropolitan pharmacies to give the COVID-19 vaccine,” he told Scott Emerson.

He said they don’t have the green-light to start the vaccinations in metropolitan areas, and it was a frustrating process.

“We are frustrated with the National Cabinet process.

“Queensland state government has been on board with pharmacies rolling out in all areas of Queensland, and we are getting stymied by whatever the processes are in Canberra.”

He said community pharmacies can assist in vaccine hesitancy, as a trusted profession.

He said they are hopeful of a decision by the end of the month.

