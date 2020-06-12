Scott Morrison announces tweaks to Step Three of restriction easing

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has today announced some modifications to the next stage of coronavirus restriction easing.

Step Three of easing, which was first outlined last month, will now include the return of crowds to stadiums, and larger gatherings.

The 100 person gathering cap initially set has been swapped for a four square metre rule, allowing large venues to have more patrons.

Under the third stage of easing, stadiums which hold fewer than 40,000 people will be allowed to fill to 25 per cent capacity. This same rule applies to other outdoor events provided they are ticketed and seated.

More people will also be allowed to attend churches and funerals, as long as the four square metre rule is observed.

Nightclubs will not be allowed to reopen and restrictions on sporting clubs remain.

International students may soon be allowed to return, with the government working closely with states and territories on a pilot program. The proposal will allow, in a controlled setting, international students to study on pre-approved plans.

It is up to the states and territories to decide when they will implement Stage Three of easing.