What the new head of football at the Bronco’s plans for the future

Ben Ikin, who was appointed as the Bronco’s head of football last week, has outlined his plan moving forward.

The Bronco’s had a tough fought win over the Sharks on Sunday, prevailing 26-18.

Ikin said he hopes to take some of the workload off coach Kevin Walters and narrow the focus of key personnel.

“There’s been a whole heaps of stress at the club for the last 18 months, and (Bronco’s coach) Kev has inherited that,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

“He was overburdened by responsibilities in areas that didn’t allow him to focus on his coaching.

“And so what we’ve cleared up very quickly in the past week … is who does what so everyone can have a very narrow focus, and for Kev that was to focus on the team that he’s got”.

Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images