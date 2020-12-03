4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

What the ‘extraordinary’ vaccine news means for Australia

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19university of queensland
Article image for What the ‘extraordinary’ vaccine news means for Australia

The UK’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is an “extraordinary” feat for modern science, a Queensland virologist says.

It will be rolled out from next week.

Professor of Virology at the University of Queensland and co-lead on the Vaccine Project Paul Young said the timeline was incredible.

“It really is extraordinary,” he said.

“When you think about the fact that the sequence of this virus was only made public on 11 January, 11 months from that sequence information of an unknown virus to approval of a vaccine, in that sort of space in time, is really quite incredible.”

In Australia, he said advancing a vaccine was a matter for government.

“It is possible the [Therapeutic Goods Administration] may advance the vaccine ahead of the intended rollout next year, but it really does depend on how the TGA goes in reviewing the data.”

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
AustraliaNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873