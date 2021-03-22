4BC
What the Brisbane Broncos are ‘lacking’

9 hours ago
Peter Psaltis
brisbane broncos
Article image for What the Brisbane Broncos are ‘lacking’

The Brisbane Broncos are lacking a star player, Paul ‘Fatty’ Vautin says.

The Gold Coast Titans defeated the Broncos in round 2, in what has been a disappointing start to the NRL season for the club.

“Here’s the thing about the Broncos the other night: they made more runs, they had more ball, they made more metres, running metres,” Vautin told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

“Where they are lacking, where the Titans have Tino [Fa’asuamaleaui] and Dave Fifita, at the moment, they don’t have a bona fide star.

“I was impressed with Jordan Ricky … he looks the goods.

“They lack a star … they need Payne Haas back.”

He revealed he bumped into Haas, who told him he will be back round 4.

Peter Psaltis
