What struck Scott Emerson about Queensland’s new tourism ad

The Queensland Government is running a tourism campaign to lure Melburnians and Sydney-siders to the sunshine state.

The ads will run on TV screens in the southern states.

Click PLAY below to watch it

Scott Emerson criticised the fact the ads highlight “flexible booking options if plans need to change”.

“What struck me was clearly the legacy of Queensland’s border closures and how much of an impact it has clearly had on tourists out there and whether they are willing to risk coming to Queensland or not.

“Cleary a big driver away from the tourists is the fact the borders have been closed easily, rapidly and regularly.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Chief executive of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, welcomed the campaign.

“I think the campaign is very sensible,” she told Scott Emerson.

“One of the things that we know at the moment is that people are less worried about the virus than they are borders closing on them and how difficult or not it will be to get refunds or rearrange their bookings.

“From my point of view, it is something people need to hear and to be honest, particularly in relation to Queensland.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Good to Go TV commercial/Tourism and Events Queensland/Youtube