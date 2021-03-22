4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

What struck Scott Emerson about Queensland’s new tourism ad

10 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Margy OsmondTourism and Events Queensland
Article image for What struck Scott Emerson about Queensland’s new tourism ad

The Queensland Government is running a tourism campaign to lure Melburnians and Sydney-siders to the sunshine state.

The ads will run on TV screens in the southern states.

Click PLAY below to watch it

Scott Emerson criticised the fact the ads highlight “flexible booking options if plans need to change”.

“What struck me was clearly the legacy of Queensland’s border closures and how much of an impact it has clearly had on tourists out there and whether they are willing to risk coming to Queensland or not.

“Cleary a big driver away from the tourists is the fact the borders have been closed easily, rapidly and regularly.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Chief executive of the Tourism and Transport Forum, Margy Osmond, welcomed the campaign.

“I think the campaign is very sensible,” she told Scott Emerson.

“One of the things that we know at the moment is that people are less worried about the virus than they are borders closing on them and how difficult or not it will be to get refunds or rearrange their bookings.

“From my point of view, it is something people need to hear and to be honest, particularly in relation to Queensland.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Good to Go TV commercial/Tourism and Events Queensland/Youtube

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentLifestyleTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873