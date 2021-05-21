4BC
What Queensland is learning from other countries about domestic abuse

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
family violencequeensland police
The idea to make committing an act of domestic violence an offence in Queensland is gaining momentum. 

Queensland Police have today launched a documentary that explores the complexity of domestic violence from the perspectives of frontline officers, victims, experts and support services.

Police respond to 295 incidents across the state every day.

Assistant Commissioner Brian Codd said there were some misconceptions around the criminalities.

“It’s really good we are having a dialogue now to clarify this, this is not necessarily my idea,” he told Scott Emerson.

“This is part of the deliberations of the McMurdo Task Force that’s been set up, they are specifically being tasked to look at a couple of things such as the potential for making coercive control a criminal offence and potentially domestic abuse a criminal offence in its own right.

“There are jurisdictions in the world that do take that approach, Scotland is one of them that we have been engaged in.

“Most people don’t understand that domestic violence as it is in Queensland is in the civil space, it’s a civil matter, police engage and they try to assist with that and take out police protection notices, none of that is in the criminal space.

“Most of the time, when you’ve got acts of physical violence and damage, they are criminal offences and you can proceed with those.”

Press PLAY to hear his full insights on 4BC Drive

