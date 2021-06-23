What Paul Green told Ben Hunt ahead of Origin game two

Ben Hunt says the team are looking forward to playing at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday as the look to salvage the State of Origin series.

Asked about what Queensland coach Paul Green had told him in the lead-up to game two, he told Peter Psaltis he will be training in a few roles.

“He just told me I am going to be coming off the bench in the utility role, whether that’s a 9 or just in the middle, I need to be prepared for both things.

“I am going to be training this week in a few different spots but probably mainly at 9.”

He said Reece Walsh was an exciting talent and he was “very impressive” and loud out on the field.

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images