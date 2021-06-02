4BC
What Matt Canavan would like to see in Queensland’s vaccine rollout

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Senator Matt Canavan
Senator Matt Canavan has hit out at the Queensland government’s handling of the vaccine rollout, criticising the sluggish vaccination rate.

He admitted while Australia’s rollout “wasn’t going to plan” it was speeding up, and the states had a role to play.

“It’s still the case Queensland is not using all of its vaccines, it’s one of the lowest rates in the country, only 64 per cent of the vaccines that have been delivered to Queensland from the federal government have been administered.

“I would like to see in Queensland a much stronger attempt to have some of these hubs for vaccines … we will get there, as I say we have had these interruptions, that’s unfortunate but we have been upfront and transparent about those as a government and we have to fix them and get on with it.”

He also said he wished there was more leadership from Victoria.

“I think at least time, at least the way they have gone about blaming everybody for it, they are blaming South Australia for it now, it came from someone in South Australian quarantine but it wasn’t South Australia’s fault per se.

“It’s a little unhinged and showing a lack of leadership.”

Press PLAY below to hear his views on the rollout

 

 

