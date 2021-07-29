What Kevin Walters expects from two players who ‘steer the ship’

Broncos coach Kevin Walters says he the team is working on their consistency as the core group of young players come together.

Peter Psaltis told Walters halfback Brodie Croft has been one to watch.

“He’s been good, him and Tyson Gamble are the two that steer the ship and put us where we need to be,” he said on Wide World of Sports,” Walters said.

He said it was up to Crofty and Gamble to outplay Tom Dearden and Scott Drinkwater when they take on the Cowboys tomorrow night.

“Crofty is quite an experienced player … but Tyson is only into his 14th or 15th NRL game.

“So I grabbed him at training today and said to him, just relax a bit out there, because he is a fierce competitor … to be in those key positions it’s difficult at the best of times, particularly at the moment with the Broncos with the way some of our games have finished it makes it hard for our halves to be in there and really dominating.

“I am looking forward to a really strong performance from those two in particular.”

Walters said he is seeing the team playing together more and more.

“Tomorrow night will be great evidence for us all, where this young group to players sit.

“We’ve got some tremendous young players coming through, and Xavier Willison will make his debut tomorrow night he’s not even 19-years-old yet.”

He said they are working on their consistency.

“That’s what we sort of lacked this year, that consistency, all in together, I saw good signs last week so I expect that to be repeated again tomorrow night.”

Image: Matt King/Getty Images