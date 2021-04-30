What Kate Miller-Heidke missed during the pandemic shutdowns

Brisbane’s own singer songwriter sensation Kate Miller-Heidke says she will never take for granted watching live music on a stage again.

She will be performing at the Sunshine Sounds Festival at Eumundi this weekend.

Asked about how much she missed performing, she had a great answer.

“More than I can say, it’s something will never take for granted again,” she told Scott Emerson.

“Not just standing on stage myself but sitting in an audience and seeing live performances, being transported and having an escape from my problems and feeling a connection with other humans, feeling part of something bigger than myself, I have missed all of that so much.”

She said she’s open to suggestions and requests for her performance this weekend!

