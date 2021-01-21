What Joe Biden’s presidency will mean for the world

Australian Ambassador to the United States Arthur Sinodinos says a Joe Biden presidency will change the international stage.

President Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Mr Sinodinos told Deborah Knight during the pandemic the Trump administration started to reach out to the international community.

But he says now international relations may be strengthened.

“There is a change of tone … and I think that’s going to be very positive to what countries can do together and how we face up to challenges, like the rise of China.”

Image: Getty/Chip Somodevilla