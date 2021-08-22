4BC
‘What is the plan here?’: Neil Breen urges leaders to get on same page

2 hours ago
Neil Breen comments
Article image for ‘What is the plan here?’: Neil Breen urges leaders to get on same page

Neil Breen has slammed state leaders for the “boring and unfair” trade of shots around coronavirus vaccination targets.  

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Neil on Friday crisis funding will be tapered off as the nation reaches 70 and 80 per cent vaccination rates.

State leaders have pushed back, arguing their agreement to follow the federal governments escape route out of the pandemic was predicated on low infection rates.

Yesterday, Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles lashed the Prime Minister for drawing attention away from his own failings.

“Well, what’s incredible to see here is we haven’t done anything in this state in 12, 16 months,” Neil said.

“Okay, you mightn’t agree with the Prime Minister, … but you’ve got to be in the conversation.

“Until when? What is the plan here? What’s the thinking?”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Breen’s comments in full 

