‘What is it?’: Brisbanites spot a ‘bizarre’ stream in the sky!

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for ‘What is it?’: Brisbanites spot a ‘bizarre’ stream in the sky!

4BC Drive’s switchboard lit up with reports of a strange stream in the sky.

Caller Jim from Morayfield said he wasn’t sure what it was.

Manny called in and said it was a plane.

“I actually though it was a rocket to start with, it looked unreal.”

Caller Lenny said it looked like a cloud that went from one end of the world to the other!

But thankfully Moira and Aaron put it to rest, and explained more!

Press PLAY below to hear more

Thanks to 4BC callers for sharing!

Photo: Jason Morris

Aviation expert Neil Hansford explained what it is and why it was obvious tonight!

Press PLAY below to hear him explain more

 

Scott Emerson
NewsQLD
