What happens next in Israel Folau’s comeback bid

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Israel Folau
Article image for What happens next in Israel Folau’s comeback bid

Israel Folau’s bid to play for amateur club the Southport Tigers is expected to be heard in the Supreme Court next month.

The Queensland Rugby League (QRL) has blocked his bid to play for the Gold Coast team, by refusing to register him.

Nine News reporter Annie Pullar said both Folau and Clive Palmer, who is backing his legal bid, were not in court today.

“Basically a date was set down for this hearing,” she told Scott Emerson.

“Essentially what Israel Folau is seeking, is an injunction he wants to be able to play for the Southport Tigers but because he is essentially still contracted to French Catalans Dragons the QRL is putting a block to that.”

The hearing is due to be held on July 12 in the Supreme Court.

“In court today we also heard that Israel Folau wants this hearing to be done with as quickly as possible because he says he is financially at a loss because he can’t play the game.”

Press PLAY to hear the full cross

Image: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Scott Emerson
NewsRugby League
