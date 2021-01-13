4BC
‘What good will it do?’: Trump impeachment risks further division before inauguration

10 hours ago
Article image for ‘What good will it do?’: Trump impeachment risks further division before inauguration

Tomorrow the House Democrats will vote on whether to impeach US President Donald Trump but the move risks inciting further unrest across the country.

This comes after Vice President Mike Pence refused to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump, who only has eight days left in office.

Former press officer to First Lady Rosalynn Carter, Barbara Heineback, told Luke Grant it would be better to regain some peace ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden.

“What good will it do to try to invoke the 25th Amendment now to impeach Trump yet but a second time?

“We need to figure out how this happened, what we’re going to do going forward and try to keep the country at peace and calm over the next week or so through election day and beyond.

“What message and what news headlines do we want?”

Anger continues among Trump supporters, who believe election fraud contributed to Biden’s win.

Ms Heineback suggested once Trump is out of office he will have “the rest of time to try to correct the voting process”.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Alex Wong / Staff via Getty

