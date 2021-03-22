Donald Trump planning a return to social media with his own network

There are reports Donald Trump could launch his own social media platform.

One of his long term advisers revealed the former US president was looking at creating his own network, which would “redefine the game”.

It comes after he was famously de-platformed.

Host of Life and technology on 4BC, Charlie Brown, and tech expert, said it’s not hard to set up a social media platform.

“What you need is obviously the app that has the user interface that manages and displays the content of the social media platform, you need the server resources .. and finally you need the audience,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We all know that Donald Trump has a very, very large audience, and they were quite upset when he was de-platformed from Facebook and Twitter.

“It’s the same thing as creating your own website. Obviously it’s a lot more technical, in terms of what you need to do make it a success, he’s already got a lot of the things to get people to it, and using it.”

But he said he could run into problems if Google and Apple refuse to host it.

Scott also had an idea for what it could be called.

“My suggestion is Trumpet!”

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images