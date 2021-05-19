What an infectious diseases expert wants you to know about the vaccines

An infectious diseases expert says there hasn’t been clear messaging when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines in Australia.

Associate Professor in the Faculty Of Medicine at UQ, Dr Paul Griffin, said there was room for improvement to get the information campaign back on track as Australians’ confidence wavers.

“I think we need some really clear messaging that shows basically what a lot of us have been saying: we know these vaccines are safe and effective in the way we are using them now,” he told Scott Emerson.

“There’s been debate about which one’s more effective, and really that’s a distraction.

“Obviously lots of discussion about the adverse event with AstraZeneca which as you rightly said remains very rare, I think the important thing there too and we probably haven’t got the message across well enough, is that the vast majority of people who are unlucky enough to have that adverse event, recover in full.

“There’s a lot of work to do to get that messaging out there.”

