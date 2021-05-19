4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

What an infectious diseases expert wants you to know about the vaccines

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19Dr Paul Griffin
Article image for What an infectious diseases expert wants you to know about the vaccines

An infectious diseases expert says there hasn’t been clear messaging when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines in Australia. 

Associate Professor in the Faculty Of Medicine at UQ, Dr Paul Griffin, said there was room for improvement to get the information campaign back on track as Australians’ confidence wavers.

“I think we need some really clear messaging that shows basically what a lot of us have been saying: we know these vaccines are safe and effective in the way we are using them now,” he told Scott Emerson.

“There’s been debate about which one’s more effective, and really that’s a distraction.

“Obviously lots of discussion about the adverse event with AstraZeneca which as you rightly said remains very rare, I think the important thing there too and we probably haven’t got the message across well enough, is that the vast majority of people who are unlucky enough to have that adverse event, recover in full.

“There’s a lot of work to do to get that messaging out there.”

Press PLAY below to hear his full insights into the vaccine rollout and campaign

Image: iStock 

 

Scott Emerson
HealthNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873