‘We’ve had a gutful of you’: Alan Jones’ scathing message for Malcolm

Alan Jones has come out swinging at Malcolm Turnbull’s “hypocrisy”, calling for him to be expelled from the Liberal Party.

After visiting Canberra to hear Indonesian President Joko Widodo address parliament, the former Prime Minister addressed the media to attack the government’s support of a new coal-fired power station.

Mr Turnbull claims “there is no economic basis on which to build a coal-fired power station in Australia” and says anyone who supports such an idea “is nuts”.

But Alan Jones has found countless cases of Mr Turnbull supporting the economic case for coal-fired power while he was prime minister.

In October 2016 he told the ABC, “Coal is going to be an important part of our energy mix- for many, many decades to come.”

In July 2017 Mr Turnbull told the LNP Conference, “Those people who say coal and other fossil fuels have no future are delusional and they fly in the face of every economic forecast.”

In October 2017 he announced plans to fund a coal-fired power station in Queensland if the LNP won the state election.

Alan Jones says the former PM “has had enough chances” and needs to go.

“You’re the only one that’s nuts Malcolm and you’re an intellectual hypocrite. Simple as that and we’ve had a gutful of you,” Alan says.

“Quite frankly, Turnbull should be expelled from the Party. His only intention is to make sure Scott Morrison is beaten.”

Nationals MPs have hit back at Malcolm Turnbull’s attack.

Senator Matt Canavan says it’s just plain wrong to claim business won’t bankroll the project.

“He’s welcome to his views, Alan. If he’s changed his mind, good luck to him.

“The other thing about what Malcolm’s suggesting, he’s just wrong. It’s just wrong.

“In the last 10 years, there’s been two separate detailed studies of a coal-fired power stations at Collinsville… both showed this project could be profitable.”

Meanwhile, Pauline Hanson has come out in support of the government’s plan.

The One Nation leader has submitted a motion for vote in the Senate that recognises the value of new coal-fired power stations in the creation of jobs, increased competition, lower power prices, and reliable power.

Image: SMH/Alex Ellinghausen