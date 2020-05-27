4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘We’ve got to wake up!’: Energy prices the death of Australian manufacturing

2 hours ago
Alan Jones
MATT CANAVAN

Former Resources Minister Matt Canavan argues the coronavirus crisis has shed light on Australia’s need for local manufacturing.

Mr Canavan says high energy prices are responsible for killing off manufacturing.

He told Alan Jones Australia needs access to cheap energy in order to revive it.

“We’ve got to wake up to the new reality.

“To be smart would mean we would use those abundant reserves and we wouldn’t deny them for our own use.

“How stupid do you have to be to arm your own competitors with the advantages of cheap energy but deny that same use to yourself?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Alan Jones
AustraliaEnvironmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873