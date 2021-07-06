4BC
‘We’ve got to start thinking a bit left of centre’: Bill McDonald’s solution to the sluggish vaccine rollout

6 hours ago
BILL MCDONALD
covid-19EditorialVaccine rollout
Article image for ‘We’ve got to start thinking a bit left of centre’: Bill McDonald’s solution to the sluggish vaccine rollout

4BC Drive presenter Bill McDonald, who’s filling in for Scott Emerson this week, has called for a “national vaccination day” to speed up the rollout and get the country open again.

It comes as GP clinics were overrun by requests for the Pfizer vaccine that was made eligible to those aged between 40-59 on Monday.

McDonald says it’s time the government “start thinking a bit left of centre”.

“Look our pathway out of COVID on the full phase federal plan hinges on vaccination rollout and coverage, so far I think it’s pretty fair to say we’ve not nailed it on any level,” he said on 4BC Drive.

“If we can get everyone together to vote on election day why can’t we do the same with COVID vaccinations.

“Why not have a national vaccination day, like we have a national election day.”

Press PLAY to hear the full editorial below

Image: Getty

