Wet weather ‘monsoons’ hit across Queensland

3 hours ago
Luke Grant
Queensland is bracing for a ‘monsoon’ of wet weather as two systems occur simultaneously. 

Tropical Cyclone Imogen made landfall overnight and has since been downgraded to a tropical low after drenching northern areas.

Meanwhile, the severe thunderstorms hitting New South Wales today are expected to grow over the next few days and extend to southern Queensland.

“Because they’re being fed by a lot of monsoon moisture, they are expected to produce a lot of heavy rains,” Thomas Hinterdorfer from Higgins Storm Chasing told Luke Grant.

“We could see some fantastic falls across the regions which desperately need it.”

Mr Hinterdorfer said Higgins Storm Chasing has already seen parts of the state report 300-500 millimetres of rain over the past days.

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty

Luke Grant
NewsQLD
