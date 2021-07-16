Wests Tigers took ‘a little bit of convincing’ to greenlight docu-series

The Wests Tigers’ coach admits it took “a bit of convincing” for him to greenlight a docu-series about his team.

A four-part docu-series, Wild Wests: Tales from Tiger Town, will premiere on July 19, following the Wests Tigers during the 2021 NRL Premiership season.

Coach Michael Maguire told Ray Hadley “it took a little bit of convincing”.

“I tend to be a person who’s quite private.

“It’s probably a big one for us to show … there’s a lot going on in the background.”

