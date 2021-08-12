‘We’re really fortunate’: Dragons coach names players rising to lead Red V

With St George Illawarra captain Ben Hunt sidelined for the a month, coach Anthony Griffin has named the players who will rise to fill his place.

Hunt suffered a fractured arm during the team’s loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs early August.

Griffin told Peter Psaltis and Johnathan Thurston other players are showing strong leadership on the field.

“Corey Norman … is our main play caller there,” he said. “Andrew McCullough obviously has got a lot of experience at hooker.

“He’s played Origin, he’s played grand finals, he’s nearly 300 games.

“We’re really fortunate to have someone like him at this time of the year.

“Him and Corey direct the team around and Cluney and Jack Bird will come off the back of them.”

Image: Matt King/Getty Images