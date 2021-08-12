4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘We’re really fortunate’: Dragons..

‘We’re really fortunate’: Dragons coach names players rising to lead Red V

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
andrew mcculloughANTHONY GRIFFINCorey NormanJOHNATHON THURSTONSt George Illawarra
Article image for ‘We’re really fortunate’: Dragons coach names players rising to lead Red V

With St George Illawarra captain Ben Hunt sidelined for the a month, coach Anthony Griffin has named the players who will rise to fill his place. 

Hunt suffered a fractured arm during the team’s loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs early August.

Griffin told Peter Psaltis and Johnathan Thurston other players are showing strong leadership on the field.

“Corey Norman … is our main play caller there,” he said. “Andrew McCullough obviously has got a lot of experience at hooker.

“He’s played Origin, he’s played grand finals, he’s nearly 300 games.

“We’re really fortunate to have someone like him at this time of the year.

“Him and Corey direct the team around and Cluney and Jack Bird will come off the back of them.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Matt King/Getty Images

Neil Breen
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873