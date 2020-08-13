‘We’re not ready’: Opposition calls for action from National Parks ahead of fire season

The Queensland Opposition are expressing fears over the state’s preparedness for the 2020-21 bushfire season.

Shadow minister for fire, emergency services and volunteers Lachlan Millar told Scott Emerson he has serious concerns, calling for National Parks to be opened up.

“We’re not ready, and that’s been proven with questions we put to the Minister Craig Crawford.

“We’ve only completed 54 per cent of the planned burns between 2016 and 2019.

“Also, we’ve seen a 40 per cent decrease in the number of fire breaks being built.”

Mr Millar described government-owned land as “one of the worst neighbours you could have”, citing the 2018 Carnarvon Gorge fire which raged for a month before firefighters could gain access.

“They are not getting on top of this as quick as they should.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford declined an interview request, citing parliamentary obligations.

In a statement, he denied the claim Queensland is unprepared for the fire season, labelling it “irresponsible scaremongering”.

“QFES and land owners will be continuing with hazard reduction activity as weather conditions allow.”

Image: Getty