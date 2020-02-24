‘We’re in a race’: Bureaucratic bushfire recovery effort ‘missing the mark’

Sir Peter Cosgrove says the only way to help bushfire-ravaged communities rebuild is to cut out the bureaucracy.

The former governor-general has been on the ground on the New South Wales South Coast in his new role as chairman of the business-led recovery effort.

Biz Rebuild is a five-year recovery and build fund run by business with deductible gift recipient status.

Sir Peter tells Alan Jones they’re working hard to cut through green and red tape to deliver immediate aid to those in need.

“We’re trying to do the non-red tape, the non-green tape thing. We go straight through with our aid.

“We’ve distributed thousands and thousands of dollars of immediate aid through our visiting teams.

“We’re in a race, Alan because people become despairing and they give up the ghost.”

Senior state minister Andrew Constance is leading the local effort, and says the federal government isn’t doing enough.

“The feds are missing the mark in terms of this small business recovery.”

Image: SMH