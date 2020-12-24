‘We’re bigger than that’: LNP Leader slams Premier’s border feud

Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has hit out at Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s border feud on air this morning.

“The one thing I would do different is not play childish games and get into fights with people for no reason,” he told Scott Emerson.

“We’re bigger than that and right now the nation is dealing with something we’ve never seen before.

“You can be parochial and you can be proud without being petty.

“To play silly games, I just don’t think that’s becoming of a leader.”

