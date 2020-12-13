4BC
‘We’ll do this in our way’: Minister denies Biden will affect Australian climate action

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Angus Taylorclimate agreementClimate Changeclimate policyscott emerson
Article image for ‘We’ll do this in our way’: Minister denies Biden will affect Australian climate action

Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor has denied the election of a Biden-Harris administration will change Australia’s approach to climate change management. 

“Unlike the United States, we are part of the Paris Agreement,” Mr Taylor told Scott Emerson on 4BC Breakfast.

“We don’t take orders on how we run this country from another country.

“We run this country based on what’s in the interest of Australians.

“We’ll do this in our way.”

“Clearly the United States remains a very important strategic ally for us,” said Scott Emerson.

“Won’t it be very difficult if you’ve got someone … in the Oval Office with very much dynamically opposed opinions in terms of emissions?”

But Mr Taylor would not be drawn into a debate over the US influence.

“We welcome them to the Paris Agreement,” he said.

“There is much to work with on this with the United States and we look forward to working with them as the new president gets into place.”

Press PLAY below to the full interview. 

Image: Tracey Nearmy / Getty Images

Scott Emerson
AustraliaEnvironmentNewsPolitics
