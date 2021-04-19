4BC
‘Well and truly overdue’: Scott Emerson welcomes Royal Commission

48 mins ago
Article image for ‘Well and truly overdue’: Scott Emerson welcomes Royal Commission

The shocking rate of veteran suicides in Australia will be investigated by a Royal Commission announced today.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it will have a mandate to examine the experience of members and veterans who may continue to be at risk.

Scott Emerson welcomed the move.

“It has taken 12 months at least for him to make that now official,” he said.

“That’s 12 months too long in my opinion, this should have happened a long time ago for those veterans.

“This royal commission is well and truly overdue.

“As we head towards Anzac Day, only a week or so away, we need to make sure this country pays its respects to the men and women who serve our country overseas.

“But also acknowledges when they get back they are looked after.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

