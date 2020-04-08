Welfare checks for older Australians

Older Australians can be expecting a welfare call if they have chosen not to accept aged care services in their home.

Many home care recipients have suspended visits to avoid the risk of contracting coronavirus.

Federal Aged Care Minister Senator Richard Colbeck tells Alan Jones the phone service is important to ensure their wellbeing.

“Some older Australians are saying, ‘look, we don’t want people coming into our home, we want to isolate’, so they’re deferring those services.

“Just check up on them, see whether they’re okay and then whether or not they need some of the other programs we’ve put in place.”

Image: Getty