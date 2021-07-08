Weather report sparks push for dual place names

A Channel 10 weather bulletin has ignited discussion over using traditional place names alongside colonial names.

The bulletin saw presenter Amanda Jason use Indigenous names for Australia’s capital cities to “acknowledge the traditional custodians of this land”.

Radio broadcaster Dan Rennie told Spencer Howson it would be ‘wonderful’ to use dual place names, such as Brisbane/Meanjin.

This would be similar to New Zealand’s acknowledgement of the Maori culture and language.

“They’re proud of their heritage – their long and powerful heritage.

“And I don’t see that here in this country and that saddens me because we are the oldest living culture.”

Mr Rennie said wider knowledge of Indigenous language is the ‘key’ to respect and understanding.

“Racism is something that’s not born with you – it’s taught.

“If you’re born in this country, you inherit a black history whether you like it or not.”

Image: Ten Play